Mariah May Retains Women’s World Title in Street Fight At AEW Worlds End

December 28, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mariah May AEW Worlds End Image Credit: AEW

Mariah May used graveyard dirt to retain her title against Thunder Rosa in a Tijuana Street Fight at AEW Worlds End. May defeated Rosa on Saturday’s PPV to successfully defend the AEW Women’s World Championship in a weapons-filled match that included the use of thumbtacks, chairs and more.

The end of the match came when Rosa had May in a choke with a chain. May managed to grab a handful of Tijuana graveyard dirt from a bag and fling it into Rosa’s face. She then hit a piledriver on Rosa through an outside table to get the win.

Highlights from the match are below:

