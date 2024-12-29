Mariah May Retains Women’s World Title in Street Fight At AEW Worlds End

Mariah May used graveyard dirt to retain her title against Thunder Rosa in a Tijuana Street Fight at AEW Worlds End. May defeated Rosa on Saturday’s PPV to successfully defend the AEW Women’s World Championship in a weapons-filled match that included the use of thumbtacks, chairs and more.

The end of the match came when Rosa had May in a choke with a chain. May managed to grab a handful of Tijuana graveyard dirt from a bag and fling it into Rosa’s face. She then hit a piledriver on Rosa through an outside table to get the win.

Highlights from the match are below:

"The Glamour" Mariah May is ready for a fight against Thunder Rosa in this TIJUANA STREET FIGHT for the AEW Women's World Championship! Order #AEWWorldsEnd LIVE on PPVhttps://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@MariahMayX | @ThunderRosa22 pic.twitter.com/5uLRxr3Xhs — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2024