Mariah May Retains Women’s World Title in Street Fight At AEW Worlds End
Mariah May used graveyard dirt to retain her title against Thunder Rosa in a Tijuana Street Fight at AEW Worlds End. May defeated Rosa on Saturday’s PPV to successfully defend the AEW Women’s World Championship in a weapons-filled match that included the use of thumbtacks, chairs and more.
The end of the match came when Rosa had May in a choke with a chain. May managed to grab a handful of Tijuana graveyard dirt from a bag and fling it into Rosa’s face. She then hit a piledriver on Rosa through an outside table to get the win.
Highlights from the match are below:
"The Glamour" Mariah May is ready for a fight against Thunder Rosa in this TIJUANA STREET FIGHT for the AEW Women's World Championship!
Mariah May wasted some perfectly good tequlia and Thunder Rosa made her pay for it!
That's not candy in that piñata!
LAUNCHPAD DROPKICK OFF THE TABLE!
