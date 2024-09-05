wrestling / News

Mariah May Reveals Her Favorite Part of Winning the AEW Women’s World Title

September 5, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Mariah May AEW All In Image Credit: AEW

– During a recent interview with Rasslin’ with Brandon Walker, AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May discussed winning the AEW Women’s World Title at AEW All In: London 2024 and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On her favorite part of winning the title: “Honestly, my favorite part was that I ended Toni Storm’s reign. Winning the championship is amazing — it’s my first world championship — but the fact that I got to destroy Toni Storm was my favorite.”

Mariah May on earning her win over Toni Storm: “It’s all about Mariah, and not Toni Storm. It gave me extra weeks to get into her head. Toni always felt like she was a mum to me, and I felt like the longer I could drag this out, the more I could hurt her. … I’m pretty sure that’s why I won at Wembley because she is a fantastic wrestler.”

Mariah May successfully defended her title for the first time last night on AEW Dynamite. She beat former champion Nyla Rose in her first title defense.

