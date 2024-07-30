Mariah May Says Everyone Saw Her Turn Coming Except Toni Storm

Mariah May recently talked about turning on Toni Storm, noting that everyone saw it was coming except Storm herself. May brutalized Storm once she won the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament and will face the AEW Women’s World Champion at ALl In in London. She spoke with Denise Salcedo for Instinct Culture and you can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On rising to the top of the division in AEW: “I’m extremely grateful. But I think the lesson here, because so many of the women in our locker room are extremely talented, they look amazing, they bring something different to the table, but I’m definitely the smartest one by a long shot because I was the one that attached myself to the world champion, who was quite clearly losing her mind. I don’t know if anybody has noticed that lately. She is a mess, and nobody kind of saw that opening window.

“Everybody wanted to do the same old, ‘I’m here, and I’ve arrived, and I want a title shot,’ whereas I knew the real way to defeat Toni Storm isn’t physical warfare, it’s mental warfare. So I became her best friend. I made her fall in love with me. She loved me like I’m her child. I think she might love me more than my own mother, who I’m actually visiting right now, and I turned it all against her.”

On Storm not seeing what was coming: “Can you honestly tell me that you didn’t see it coming? I feel like from the moment I stepped in, everybody saw it coming. It was quite obvious what I wanted, but Toni didn’t. In fact, now, I still don’t think she quite understood what happened.”