Mariah May Says Rubbing Toni Storm’s Blood On Her Face Showed How Much She Likes Her

On the July 10th episode of AEW Dynamite, Mariah May attacked Toni Storm weeks before their match at AEW All In. May went on to win the AEW Women’s World Championship.

In an interview with Mark Titus and Brandon Walker on Mostly Sports, May discussed the incident. Here are the highlights (per Fightful):

On whether she has a problem with Storm: “I don’t really have a problem with Toni Storm. I really like her. [Asked about smearing her blood on her face] That’s how much I like her. Would you do that to someone you don’t like? Put their blood in your mouth if you didn’t like them?”

On wining the Owen Hart Tournament to get the title shot: “I didn’t really agree to wrestle on Dynamite and defend this. I don’t know who booked that. Last time I checked, I had to win a whole tournament and stab a woman in the head with a shoe.”

On the shoe being part of the mind games in the feud: “But it helped me win. Because if it was just Toni and I wrestling, it could have gone either way, but I won the mind games. She couldn’t do to me what I do to her, so I had to do that to beat Toni Storm.”