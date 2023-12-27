Mariah May Segment Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Mariah May will speak on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Tuesday that May will be interviewed by Renee Paquette on Wednesday’s show, as you can see below.

The updated lineup for the episode, which airs Wednesday night on TBS, is:

* Continental Classic Gold League Finals: Swerve Strickland vs. Jon Moxley vs. Jay White

* Continental Classic Blue League Finals: Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston

* ROH Tag Team Championship Match: Samoa Joe & MJF vs. Devil’s Men

* Renee Paquette interviews Mariah May