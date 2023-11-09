Mariah May Signs With AEW, Makes Debut on Dynamite

Mariah May is All Elite, with the STARDOM alumna debuting on this week’s AEW Dynamite. May appeared on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite in a backstage segment with RJ City. Following her appearance, Tony Khan confirmed that May had signed with the company as you can see below.

May competed in her final match for STARDOM at the end of Saturday. It had been reported that AEW was interested in her following her exit.