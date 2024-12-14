Mariah May Doesn’t Think She Stepped Up As AEW Women’s World Champion: ‘I’ve Always Been a Champion’

Mariah May doesn’t believe that she’s stepped up her game as AEW Women’s World Champion because she’s always been a champion. May has held the title since AEW All In and spoke with Renee Paquette for the latest AEW Close-Up video. During the interview, Paquette asked May if she felt like she’d stepped up since winning the title.

“No, I don’t think I’ve stepped up,” May said (per Fightful). “I think I’ve always been the workhorse of this division. I’ve had the most matches on Dynamite for a reason. Everybody loves watching me. No matter what, you guys can’t seem to dislike me. I can stick a heel in someone’s head, and you guys still like me, and there’s a reason for that.”

She continued, “So no, I don’t think I’ve stepped up. I think I’ve always been doing the work of a champion, unlike other champions on this show. I’ve been on Dynamite, I’ve been on Collision, I’ve been on Rampage. I’ve been here until all hours, putting the work in, trying to get on the show. So no, I don’t think I’ve stepped up. I think I’ve always been a champion. This [title] is just proving it.”

May retained her title against Mina Shirakawa at this week’s Winter Is Coming episode of AEW Dynamite.