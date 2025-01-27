AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May has not been shy about what she thinks about TBS champion Mercedes Mone and recently took another shot at her. In an interview with Going Ringside (via Fightful), May once again spoke about why she’s overall better than Mone.

She said: “I mean, I’m here doing this, not her, for a reason because I’m a bigger star and I’m the world champion. She can have all these titles because she needs to because none of them are the world title.”