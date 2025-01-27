wrestling / News

Mariah May Takes Another Shot at Mercedes Mone, Says She’s a ‘Bigger Star’

January 27, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mariah May AEW Worlds End Image Credit: AEW

AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May has not been shy about what she thinks about TBS champion Mercedes Mone and recently took another shot at her. In an interview with Going Ringside (via Fightful), May once again spoke about why she’s overall better than Mone.

She said: “I mean, I’m here doing this, not her, for a reason because I’m a bigger star and I’m the world champion. She can have all these titles because she needs to because none of them are the world title.

