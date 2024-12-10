– During a recent interview with Ginger Vision House, AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May discussed her upcoming matchup with Mina Shirakawa, along with having a new ring attire and a slightly new entrance. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Mariah May on her ring attire for Winter is Coming: “Mariah May does have a glamorous budget. I am The Glamour and the World Champion, so I get whatever I want. I also don’t need a lot of thrills because I look the way that I look, but I do have a very nice new costume for Winter Is Coming.”

On getting her attire just for Mina Shirakawa: “I got it just for Mina, just to make this special. You’re going to see something very special on Wednesday. I kind of have a new entrance that I debuted at Full Gear, which, regrettably, the moment was soured when my best friend speared me off the stage and into the table, but there is going to be a slightly new entrance.”

On her ideas for fun entrances: “I do have a few ideas I’ve always had for fun entrances. I don’t want to say it because I’m hoping you’ll see them down the line. They are the kind of thing that is going to take a little bit of work and planning, and I’ve already talked to production. We have an amazing production team at AEW. I’ve talked to them about it. Maybe we’ll see it for a special pay-per-view. You’re going to see a nice entrance for Winter is Coming and a new costume.”

Mariah May defends her Women’s World Championship against Mina Shirakawa tomorrow at AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming. The event will be held at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. It will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.