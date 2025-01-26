wrestling / News
Mariah May Thinks Harley Cameron Has a Soft Spot for Her
– During a recent interview with Going Ringside, AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May commented on Harley Cameron following her around a lot. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
Mariah May on Harley Cameron: “Don’t even say her name. Don’t even say her name. She’ll appear. I’m surprised she’s not here right now rolling into frame. She just follows me around.”
On if she thinks Cameron is trying to steal her spotlight: “Probably, she’s doing really well for herself. Why don’t I just, I think she just likes me. I don’t know. I think she has a little soft spot for me. She follows me a lot. She actually lives quite near me. She does live near you. She lives opposite me. I just find every time I leave my apartment, she happens to be there with her English bulldog, and I’m like, oh, gosh.”
Mariah May will defend her title against her former mentor, Timeless Toni Storm, at AEW Grand Slam Australia on February 15 at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, Australia.
