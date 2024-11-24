wrestling / News

Mariah May Turns on Mina Shirakawa at AEW Full Gear, Mina Gets The Better Of It

November 23, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Full Gear Mina Shirakawa Mariah May Image Credit: AEW

Mariah May once again tried to turn on a friend at AEW Full Gear, but Mina Shirakawa was able to see it coming. Their champagne celebration got started and May attempted to break a bottle over Mina’s head, but Mina ducked it. She then speared May off the stage. Mina got up, bleeding from the mouth and smeared that blood on May’s face before going to the back.

AEW Full Gear, Joseph Lee

