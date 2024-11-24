Mariah May Turns on Mina Shirakawa at AEW Full Gear, Mina Gets The Better Of It

Mariah May once again tried to turn on a friend at AEW Full Gear, but Mina Shirakawa was able to see it coming. Their champagne celebration got started and May attempted to break a bottle over Mina’s head, but Mina ducked it. She then speared May off the stage. Mina got up, bleeding from the mouth and smeared that blood on May’s face before going to the back.

Raise your glasses! The Champagne Championship Celebration kicks off as Mina Shirakawa joins #AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May in the spotlight! Order #AEWFullGear on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@MinaShirakawa | @MariahMayx pic.twitter.com/0DB1kVYSPH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2024