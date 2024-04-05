Mariah May vs. STARDOM’s Momo Kohgo Added to ROH Supercard of Honor Zero Hour

AEW CEO Tony Khan has announced a match between Mariah May and STARDOM’s Momo Kohgo for tonight’s ROH Supercard of Honor Zero Hour. Here’s the updated lineup:

Main Card

* ROH World Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Mark Briscoe

* ROH women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Hikaru Shida

* ROH Women’s World TV Championship: Billie Starkz vs. Queen Aminata

* ROH World Tag Team Championship: The Undisputed Kingdom (c) vs. The Infantry

* ROH World TV Championship: Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Lee Johnson

* Fight Without Honor: Johnny TV vs. Dalton Castle

* STARDOM Showcase: Mei Seira and Empress Nexus Venus (Mina Shirakawa and Maika) vs. Tam Nakano and Queen’s Quest (Saya Kamitani and AZM)

Zero Hour

* Mariah May vs. Momo Kohgo

* Cole Karter & Griff Garrison vs. Angelico & Serpentico

* Tony Nese & Josh Woods in action