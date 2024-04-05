wrestling / News
Mariah May vs. STARDOM’s Momo Kohgo Added to ROH Supercard of Honor Zero Hour
AEW CEO Tony Khan has announced a match between Mariah May and STARDOM’s Momo Kohgo for tonight’s ROH Supercard of Honor Zero Hour. Here’s the updated lineup:
Main Card
* ROH World Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Mark Briscoe
* ROH women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Hikaru Shida
* ROH Women’s World TV Championship: Billie Starkz vs. Queen Aminata
* ROH World Tag Team Championship: The Undisputed Kingdom (c) vs. The Infantry
* ROH World TV Championship: Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Lee Johnson
* Fight Without Honor: Johnny TV vs. Dalton Castle
* STARDOM Showcase: Mei Seira and Empress Nexus Venus (Mina Shirakawa and Maika) vs. Tam Nakano and Queen’s Quest (Saya Kamitani and AZM)
Zero Hour
* Mariah May vs. Momo Kohgo
* Cole Karter & Griff Garrison vs. Angelico & Serpentico
* Tony Nese & Josh Woods in action
TONIGHT@LiacourasCenter Philadelphia, PA #ROHSupercardOfHonor
Tickets at https://t.co/Sbz67aZyVF@MariahMayx vs @momokohgo
It's Club Venus vs STARS
at ROH Zero Hour TONIGHT!
After her Stardom reunion yesterday, "The Glamour" Mariah May fights rival Momo Kohgo 1-on-1 TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/hMZ6f2vLkJ
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 5, 2024