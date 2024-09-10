wrestling / News
Mariah May vs. Queen Aminata Title Eliminator Bout Announced for AEW Dynamite
– AEW confirmed a huge new matchup for tomorrow’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Recently crowned AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May will face Queen Aminata in a Title Eliminator Match.
Tomorrow’s show will be held at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. The show will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Jon Moxley to appear live
* AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match: Mariah May (c) vs. Queen Aminata
* The fallout from AEW All Out
#AEWDynamite TOMORROW!
Lexington, KY
8pm ET/ 7pm CT on TBS
AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator@MariahMayx vs @amisylle
After her win Friday on #AEWRampage, Queen Aminata stepped up to World Champion Mariah May Saturday, now she'll fight #TheGlamour on Dynamite TOMORROW NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/jPFAssqAJ7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 10, 2024