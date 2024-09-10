– AEW confirmed a huge new matchup for tomorrow’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Recently crowned AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May will face Queen Aminata in a Title Eliminator Match.

Tomorrow’s show will be held at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. The show will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Jon Moxley to appear live

* AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match: Mariah May (c) vs. Queen Aminata

* The fallout from AEW All Out