wrestling / News

Mariah May vs. Queen Aminata Title Eliminator Bout Announced for AEW Dynamite

September 10, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Mariah May vs Queen Aminata Image Credit: AEW

– AEW confirmed a huge new matchup for tomorrow’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Recently crowned AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May will face Queen Aminata in a Title Eliminator Match.

Tomorrow’s show will be held at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. The show will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Jon Moxley to appear live
* AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match: Mariah May (c) vs. Queen Aminata
* The fallout from AEW All Out

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Dynamite, Mariah May, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading