Mariah May On Waiting to Sign With AEW, Quick Rise In the Company

Mariah May waited a little bit to sign with AEW, and she recently explained why. The new AEW Women’s World Champion signed with AEW shortly before All In 2023 but she was offered a contract much earlier in the year. She spoke about her reasons for waiting in an interview with Barstool Rasslin, and you can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On initially wanting to get into the wrestling industry: “I just wanted to be a wrestler, and then when I left school I actually worked in accountancy. I still really wanted to wrestle, but obviously in the U.K., it’s not as big. It’s harder to find places to train and to actually just work.”

On being offered an AEW deal in early 2023: “There were still personal things I wanted to do and achieve. And just to improve as well, because they have a dojo there, so it’s really intense training.”

On her quick rise in AEW: “I always knew from the start. When I started training, there [were] no girls, so I got a little bit of a benefit. I don’t look in-bred, so I [got] a little bit of the benefit there, too, which a lot of girls in wrestling aren’t good looking.”