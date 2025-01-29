Mariah May Wants To Do More In-Ring Promos as World Champion

– During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May spoke about areas where she wants to improve and wanting to cut more in-ring promos as champion. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mariah May on wanting to do more in-ring promos: “A big thing is I haven’t gotten to do in-ring promos as a World Champion and that’s something I’d like to change. I want to do in-ring promos, it’s not my choice that I get stuck backstage doing 60-second promos, I know they’re going to be awesome, but I think I can do more and I’d like to be in the ring more cutting promos.”

On how she wants to improve: “I want to do in-ring promos and I want to keep working on my in-ring because I know the stuff that I watch back and I’m not happy with, and I always want that to be better, and learning how to tell a story with less is like what I’m really trying to understand at the moment.”

Mariah May is set to defend her AEW Women’s World Title against her former mentor, Timeless Toni Storm, at AEW Grand Slam Australia on February 15 at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, Australia.