Mariah May On What To Expect From Match With Mina Shirakawa On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Mariah May has big goals for her match with Mina Shirakawa on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. The two will battle for Shirakawa’s AEW Women’s World Championship on the show, and she spoke with Renee Paquette about the match and more. You can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On what to expect from her match on tonight’s show: “It’s true, I know Mina well, and clearly, Mina knows me very well too. We’ve only had one singles match, and I won. This is the second time we’ve ever met in the ring. But Mina and I were tag champions, Mina and I were top merch sellers in STARDOM, Mina and I were everybody’s favorite tag team. We can still be that. We just have to do this first. You can expect what you can always expect from me in a title defense, which is the best match on the card.”

On betraying Shirakawa: “Because that is how I get the best Mina. I got the best Willow [Nightingale], the best Toni Storm. This is what I do. I bring out the best in people. I don’t play nice, I don’t go, ‘Women’s wrestling,’ and cry and hug after a match. I want violence. I want the best match on the card, and I want to prove that women deserve more than five minutes on Dynamite.”