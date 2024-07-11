wrestling / News

Mariah May Wins Women’s Owen Hart Tournament, Turns On Toni Storm

July 10, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Mariah May Toni Storm 7-10-24 Image Credit: AEW

Mariah May won the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament on AEW Dynamite, and promptly turned on Toni Storm after the match. Wednesday night’s show saw May defeat Willow Nightingale in the finals of the tournament to earn an AEW Women’s World Championship match at All In, picking up the win with a victory roll.

After the match, May turned on Storm and nailed her with the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Title, whipped her with the title belt and beat up Luther before bloodying Storm with her shoe.

