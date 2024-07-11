wrestling / News
Mariah May Wins Women’s Owen Hart Tournament, Turns On Toni Storm
Mariah May won the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament on AEW Dynamite, and promptly turned on Toni Storm after the match. Wednesday night’s show saw May defeat Willow Nightingale in the finals of the tournament to earn an AEW Women’s World Championship match at All In, picking up the win with a victory roll.
After the match, May turned on Storm and nailed her with the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Title, whipped her with the title belt and beat up Luther before bloodying Storm with her shoe.
These two are leaving it all on the mat!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@WillowWrestles | @MariahMayX pic.twitter.com/ySC1Goazsl
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 11, 2024
THE WHOLE TIME?! Mariah May seems OVERLY excited to be facing her mentor #AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm at #AEWAllIn!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@MariahMayX | #TimelessToniStorm | @WillowWrestles pic.twitter.com/EjXp931YZw
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 11, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Rob Van Dam On Which Brand It Was Better To Be On During The WWE Brand Split
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Booker T vs. Buff Bagwell Match That Killed WWE’s WCW Revival Plans
- Backstage Notes From WWE Raw on Rhea Ripley’s Return, Pat McAfee S-Bomb
- The Godfather On His Gimmick Not Working Today, Says He Was Never Scripted