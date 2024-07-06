Mariah May Advances To Women’s Owen Hart Tournament Finals On AEW Rampage

Mariah May earned her spot in the finals of the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament on this week’s AEW Rampage. May defeated Hikaru Shida on Friday’s show to capture a spot in the finals, countering a Katana into a bridge pinfall.

May will now face Willow Nightingale in the finals of the women’s tournament on next week’s AEW Dynamite. The winner will challenge for the AEW Women’s World Championship at AEW All In.