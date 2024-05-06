Marigold Announces Lineup For First Ever Event

Marigold, the new promotion from STARDOM founder Rossy Ogawa, has announced the lineup for its first event Marigold Fields Forever. It happens on May 20 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

* Giulia & Utami Hayashishita vs. Sareee and Bozilla

* Nanae Takahashi vs. Victoria Yuzuki

* Miku Aono vs. Nao Ishikawa

* Mirai vs. Chiaki

* Natsumi Showzuki & Misa Matsui vs. Amarei Kouki & Chika Goto

* Mai Sakurai & Zayda Steel vs. Nagisa Nozaki & Myla Grace