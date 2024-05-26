wrestling / News
Marigold Double Show Results 5.26.24: Sareee In Action, More
Dream Star Fighting Marigold held two shows on Sunday in Tokyo, with Saree competing and more. You can see the results from the Shin-Kiba 1st Ring shows below, per Fightful:
Day Show:
* Kouki Amarei def. Nao Ishikawa
* Myla Grace def. Zayda Steel
* Bozilla def. Victoria Yuzuki and Utami Hayashishita. Hayashishita then challenged Nanae Takahashi to a match at the June 11th show.
* Natsumi Showzuki & Miku Aono def. Misa Matsui & CHIAKI
* Sareee & Nagisa Nozaki def. MIRAI & Mai Sakurai. Victoria Yuzuki then challenged Sareee to a match at the June 11th show.
Evening Show:
* Misa Matsui def. Nao Ishikawa
* Mai Sakurai def. Myla Grace
* Miku Aono def. Zayda Steel
* Bozilla & Nagisa Nozaki def. CHIAKI & MIRAI
* Utami Hayashishita & Kouki Amarei def. Natsumi Showzuki & Victoria Yuzuki