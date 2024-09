Marigold DREAM STAR GP 2024 Day 2 Results 9.8.24 & Updated Standings

Marigold held night two of their DREAM STAR Grand Prix on Sunday, and the results are online. You can check out the results and updated standings below, per Fightful:

* MIRAI & Kizuna Tanaka def. CHIAKI & Myla Grace

* DREAM LEAGUE: NØRI (5) def. Chika Goto (0)

* DREAM LEAGUE: Utami Hayashishita (4) def. Victoria Yuzuki (1)

* DREAM LEAGUE: Kouki Amarei (2) def. Natsumi Showzuki (3)

* STAR LEAGUE: Nanae Takahashi (2) def. Misa Matsui (0)

* STAR LEAGUE: Bozilla (6) def. Miku Aono (4)

* STAR LEAGUE: Sareee (2) def. Mai Sakurai (2)

Marigold DREAM STAR GP 2024 Standings

DREAM LEAGUE

5 – NØRI

4 – Utami Hayashishita

3 – MIRAI

3 – Natsumi Showzuki

2 – Nagisa Nozaki

2 – Kouki Amarei

1 – Victoria Yuzuki

0 – Chika Goto

STAR LEAGUE

6 – Bozilla

4 – Miku Aono

2 – Mai Sakurai

2 – Sareee

2 – Nanae Takahashi

0 – Misa Matsui

0 – CHIAKI

0 – Kizuna Tanaka