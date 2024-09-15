Marigold DREAM STAR GP 2024 Day 3 Results & Updated Standings

Marigold held day three of their DREAM STAR Grand Prix on Saturday, with the results and updated standings online. You can see the results and standings below following the Shinkiba event, courtesy of Fightful:

* Myla Grace def. Yuuki Minami and Nao Ishikawa

* Utami Hayashishita, MIRAI & Misa Matsui def. Miku Aono, Natsumi Showzuki & Chika Goto

* Star League: Sareee (4) def. CHIAKI (0)

* Dream League: Kouki Amarei (4) def. Victoria Yuzuki (1)

* Dream League: Nagisa Nozaki (3) vs. NØRI (6) ended in a 15-minute time-limit draw

* Star League: Nanae Takahashi (4) def. Kizuna Tanaka

* Star League: Mai Sakurai (4) def. Bozilla (6)

Updated Standings

DREAM LEAGUE

6 – NØRI

4 – Utami Hayashishita

4 – Kouki Amarei

3 – MIRAI

3 – Natsumi Showzuki

3 – Nagisa Nozaki

1 – Victoria Yuzuki

0 – Chika Goto

STAR LEAGUE

6 – Bozilla

4 – Miku Aono

4 – Mai Sakurai

4 – Sareee

4 – Nanae Takahashi

0 – Misa Matsui

0 – CHIAKI

0 – Kizuna Tanaka