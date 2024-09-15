wrestling / News
Marigold DREAM STAR GP 2024 Day 3 Results & Updated Standings
Marigold held day three of their DREAM STAR Grand Prix on Saturday, with the results and updated standings online. You can see the results and standings below following the Shinkiba event, courtesy of Fightful:
* Myla Grace def. Yuuki Minami and Nao Ishikawa
* Utami Hayashishita, MIRAI & Misa Matsui def. Miku Aono, Natsumi Showzuki & Chika Goto
* Star League: Sareee (4) def. CHIAKI (0)
* Dream League: Kouki Amarei (4) def. Victoria Yuzuki (1)
* Dream League: Nagisa Nozaki (3) vs. NØRI (6) ended in a 15-minute time-limit draw
* Star League: Nanae Takahashi (4) def. Kizuna Tanaka
* Star League: Mai Sakurai (4) def. Bozilla (6)
Updated Standings
DREAM LEAGUE
6 – NØRI
4 – Utami Hayashishita
4 – Kouki Amarei
3 – MIRAI
3 – Natsumi Showzuki
3 – Nagisa Nozaki
1 – Victoria Yuzuki
0 – Chika Goto
STAR LEAGUE
6 – Bozilla
4 – Miku Aono
4 – Mai Sakurai
4 – Sareee
4 – Nanae Takahashi
0 – Misa Matsui
0 – CHIAKI
0 – Kizuna Tanaka
More Trending Stories
- Kane Says He Immediately Knew Dr. Isaac Yankem Gimmick Wasn’t Going To Work
- Rob Van Dam Says His Comments Were Taken Out of Context for Ric Flair Dark Side Of The Ring Episode
- Eric Bischoff Isn’t Surprised WWE Is Cutting Back On House Shows
- Backstage Update on Alleged Incident Between Randy Orton & Machine Gun Kelly at WWE SummerSlam