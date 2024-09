Marigold DREAM STAR GP 2024 Day 5 Results 9.20.24: MIRAI Battles Kouki Amarei, More

Marigold held day five of their DREAM STAR GP 2024 tournament on Friday, and the results are now online. You can see the full results from the show and updated standings below, per Fightful:

* Bozilla & Myla Grace def. Victoria Yuzuki, Nao Ishikawa & Komomo Minami

* DREAM LEAGUE: Nagisa Nozaki (5) def. Chika Goto (0)

* STAR LEAGUE: Miku Aono (7) def. Kizuna Tanaka (0)

* STAR LEAGUE: Nanae Takahashi (8) def. CHIAKI (2)

* STAR LEAGUE: Sareee (6) def. Misa Matsui (0)

* DREAM LEAGUE: Utami Hayashishita (6) def. Natsumi Showzuki (3)

* DREAM LEAGUE: Kouki Amarei (6) def. MIRAI (5)

Updated Standings

DREAM LEAGUE

8 – NØRI

6 – Utami Hayashishita

6 – Kouki Amarei

5 – MIRAI

5 – Nagisa Nozaki

3 – Natsumi Showzuki

3 – Victoria Yuzuki

0 – Chika Goto

STAR LEAGUE

8 – Nanae Takahashi

7 – Miku Aono

7 – Sareee

6 – Mai Sakurai

6 – Bozilla

2 – CHIAKI

0 – Misa Matsui

0 – Kizuna Tanaka