Pantoja’s Marigold Dream Star Grand Prix 2025 Night 4 Review  

Marigold Dream Star Grand Prix Night 4

August 9th, 2025 | Miyako City Sea Arena in Miyako, Japan

Another night with only two matches on tap.

Dream League: CHIAKI [0] vs. Kouki Amarei [2]

Classic case of heel against face here and they focused on that, keeping it relatively simple. Kouki wanted a knuckle lock to start but CHIAKI stepped on her foot instead. Dirty deed. CHIAKI threw her around at ringside and into a sea of chairs. Kouki’s rally was well received as the crowd does really seem to like her. CHIAKI kept resorting to cheap tricks whenever she was in trouble, whether it was throwing a steel chair at Kouki or placing the referee in the way of Kouki’s attack. She cracked Kouki with the chair, hit a weak looking Burning Hammer style move, and then won with leg drop off the top in 9:00. This was pretty generic in formula and awkward in execution. [*½]

Star League: Chika Goto [2] vs. Mai Sakurai [2]

Chika is a beloved crowd favorite and Mai is the promotion’s #2 champion but has already dealt with an upset on night one. The opening exchanges set the table for an even match but Chika had surprising control. She kept going to a half crab to wear down Mai. She even slipped out of Mai’s STF seamlessly back into the half crab. She was also doing it at an angle, which it made it look far more painful. It seemed like Chika had an answer for most of what Mai was bringing to the table, causing Mai to take a powder. A flying kick finally go Mai going and she rode that wave to a win with a painful looking STF in 8:38. Solid little match here that got Mai a win while ensuring that Goto looked good. [**½]

Dream League Points Star League Points Victoria Yuzuki 4 (2-0) Misa Matsui 4 (2-1) Seri Yamaoka 4 (2-0) Chanyota 4 (2-1) Utami Hayashishita 4 (2-1) Mai Sakurai 4 (2-1) Mayu Iwatani 2 (1-1) MIRAI 3 (1-0-1) Maria 2 (1-1) Nagisa Nozaki 2 (1-1) Kouki Amarei 2 (1-2) Chika Goto 2 (1-2) CHIAKI 2 (1-3) Miku Aono 1 (0-0-1) Rea Soto 0 (0-2) Kizuna Tanaka 0 (0-2)