wrestling / News
Marigold Results 6.1.24: Utami Hayashishita Teams With MIRAI, More
June 2, 2024 | Posted by
Marigold held a show on Saturday night in Osaka, and the results are now online. You can see the results below from the show, per Fightful:
* Chika Goto fought Victoria Yuzuki to a time-limit draw
* Nagisa Nozaki def. Zayda Steel
* Nanae Takahashi def. CHIAKI
* Bozilla & Myla Grace def. Natsumi Showzuki & Misa Matsui
* Utami Hayashishita & MIRAI def. Miku Aono & Mai Sakurai
* Minami challenged MIRAI to be face het at the upcoming Korakuen Hall show