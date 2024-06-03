Marigold Results 6.1.24: Utami Hayashishita Teams With MIRAI, More

Marigold held a show on Saturday night in Osaka, and the results are now online. You can see the results below from the show, per Fightful:

* Chika Goto fought Victoria Yuzuki to a time-limit draw

* Nagisa Nozaki def. Zayda Steel

* Nanae Takahashi def. CHIAKI

* Bozilla & Myla Grace def. Natsumi Showzuki & Misa Matsui

* Utami Hayashishita & MIRAI def. Miku Aono & Mai Sakurai

* Minami challenged MIRAI to be face het at the upcoming Korakuen Hall show