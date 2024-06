Dream Star Fighting Marigold held a show on Sunday in Hamamatsu, Japan and the results are now online. You can see the full results below from the show, courtesy of Fightful:

* Chika Goto def. Myla Grace

* Nagisa Nozaki def. CHIAKI

* Nanae Takahashi def. Misa Matsui

* MIRAI & Mai Sakurai def. Bozilla & Zayda Steel

* Miku Aono & Natsumi Showzuki def. Utami Hayashishita & Victoria Yuzuki