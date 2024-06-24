Marigold Results 6.23.24: MIRAI Battles Miku Aono II, More

Marigold held their latest show on Sunday, and the results are now online. You can check out the full results from the Shinkiba show, which aired on WRESTLE UNIVERSE, below (per Fightful):

* Misa Matsui def. Komomo Minami

* Bozilla def. Zayda Steel

* Nanae Takahashi def. Nao Ishikawa. Nanae Takahashi then asked Ishikawa to team up with her against Shinobu Kandori and Takako Inoue at Summer Destiny 2024.

* Kouki Amarei & Chika Goto def. Mai Sakurai & Victoria Yuzuki

* Sareee, Nagisa Nozaki & Myla Grace def. Utai Hayashishita, Natsumi Showzuki & CHIAKI

* United National Championship Tournament Round 1 Match: MIRAI vs. Miku Aono fought to a15-minute time-limit draw that stayed a draw in overtime. They will face off again Sendai PIT to determine a winner.