Marigold Summer Gold Shine 2024 Results: TwinStar Championship Finals, More

Marigold held their Summer Gold Shine 2024 show on Tuesday morning, with the TwinStar Championship Finals and more. You can see the full results below from the Korakuen Hall show, per Fightful:

* Rea Seto def. Nao Ishikawa

* Zayda Steel & Myla Grace def. Misa Matsui & Komomo Minami

* TwinStar Championship Semifinals Match: MIRAI & Mai Sakurai def. CHIAKI & Nagisa Nozaki

* TwinStar Championship Semifinals Match: Miku Aono & Natsumi Showzuki def. tWin toWers

* Bozilla def. Nanae Takahashi

* Sareee & Giulia def. Victoria Yuzuki & Kizuna Tanaka

* Giulia announced her that her final match in Japan would go down on August 19th.

* TwinStar Championship Finals: MIRAI & Mai Sakurai def. Miku Aono & Natsumi Showzuki