Marina Shafir Added To Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8

February 26, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Marina Shafir Bloodsport 8 Image Credit: Josh Barnett's Bloodsport

In a post on Twitter, Josh Barnett announced that Marina Shafir will be part of the upcoming Bloodsport 8 event. An opponent hasn’t been announced at this time. This will be her second Bloodsport appearance, after she beat Masha Slamovich at Bloodsport 7. The event happens on March 31 as part of the GCW Collective.

