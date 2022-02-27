wrestling / News
Marina Shafir Added To Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8
February 26, 2022 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Josh Barnett announced that Marina Shafir will be part of the upcoming Bloodsport 8 event. An opponent hasn’t been announced at this time. This will be her second Bloodsport appearance, after she beat Masha Slamovich at Bloodsport 7. The event happens on March 31 as part of the GCW Collective.
After her successful debut, it was no question as to whether this Judoka would find her her way back on the mats of Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport.
Marina Shafir returns.
Thu, March 31st @ 3pm pic.twitter.com/Z1xQN00QGI
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) February 26, 2022
