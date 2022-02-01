Marina Shafir On Working On AEW Dark, Whether She’s Had Contract Talks With Companies

Marina Shafir has made multiple appearances on AEW Dark since being released by WWE in June of last year, and in a recent interview on the All Real Wrestling podcast, she discussed working with AEW and whether she’s had contract talks with other companies. Here are some highlights (via Fightful):

Marina Shafir on working on AEW Dark: “It really feels like an out of body experience for me. It’s a whole drink in itself, that environment. It’s a whole new universe for me and it’s fucking awesome. It’s awesome. It was very welcoming, the most respectful, and I realized how, we’ve been training and my focus in all this. I feel prepared for that environment. I guess that spreads everywhere. Give it all to me. Let me fuck it all up…not let me fuck it all up, but test me. I want to be tested. I feel like they are very welcoming there. It’s a really good feeling to be part of that. It was a wild experience.”

On being allowed to win matches on the show: “What I feel is ‘thank you.’ That’s honestly what I feel. I’ve conditioned myself, because I want to leave it all in there, I don’t expect anything back. I can honestly say that I did it the way I thought it should be done.”

On her future in wrestling and whether she’s had contract talks with companies: The only conversations I’ve had with companies, and this goes for all of them, is, ‘Man, you’re completely different and we would love to have you as part of our team.’ That’s that. I just want to have the opportunity to know where I can put my efforts. Right now, I’m just killing everybody. I would like to know who I can consistently kill [laughs]. I’m patient. I’m understanding. We’ll see what happens. I’m an open book when it comes to stuff happening to me like that.”