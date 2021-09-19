Marina Shafir Announced for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 7

– As previously reported, Josh Barnett announced Bloodsport 7 earlier this weekend. The GCW event is slated for October 22. Today, Barnett announced that former WWE NXT talent Marina Shafir will be competing at the event. You can see the announcement below.

Marina Shafir was released by WWE last June. Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 7 will be held on October 22 at the Ukranian Culture Center in Los Angeles, California. It will be streamed live on FITE TV.