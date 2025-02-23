Marina Shafir Recalls Asking Jon Moxley For Help To Develop Her Skills

In an interview with Talk is Jericho (via Fightful), Marina Shafir spoke about asking Jon Moxley for help to develop her skills, which led to her working for DEFY and REVOLVER. She is now paired with Mox on AEW TV as part of the Death Riders.

She said: “Months before, there was a leak to the dirt sheets. Somebody was leaking shit and we would have those meetings before the show. One of those meetings, it was, ‘Hey, we’re trying to figure out what indie shows we can work with because I know you guys need reps. Let us know if you want help with that,” she said. “I know a lot of you guys need development.’ After the meeting was done, everyone left, and I went up to Mox and was like, ‘I need help. I know I have something, but if I don’t get help with it, it’ll just be wasted. Maybe you can help me.’ We exchanged info and I got connected with Sami Callihan and Matt Farmer, who runs DEFY. I just started doing shows. After each match, having a skull session and just watching it back and understand what little shifts need to be made. Moments, transitions. ‘Marina, you really need to work on this, for real.’ [Moxley] just started mentoring me and it evolved into where I am now. I’m not a glittery girl. I wish I had the capacity to be sparkly and showboating, but I just want to fuck girls up. That’s why people appreciate me. I have that, ‘Oh shit. This girl is about to get fucked up.’ Not many girls have that aura about them. I hate that word, but I have to embrace it because that is what, visually, the main thing people saw about me. I can’t help my bitch face, my big ass shoulders and my ability to take a beating and get back up every time. That’s what was needed for this. I felt like I was asking the right questions, and I was getting very productive answers for that stuff. Even the little nuances, we would talk about that,” she added. “I am Mox’s protector because I have a skillset like no other. I’m pretty much prepared for any situation in real life. People try to touch him when we’re walking out. You’re not touching him. People trying to interfere. You’re not touching him. I don’t mind being a bitch. I feel I take orders very well and I get the job done. If I don’t, I’m repenting and I’m trying to do better next time.“