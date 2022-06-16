Marina Shafir Calls Ronda Rousey Her ‘Sweat Sister’

During the most recent AEW Unrestricted, AEW star Marina Shafir discussed her relationship with current WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. Shafir and Rousey, along with Jessyman Duke and Shayna Baszler, were collectively known as the “Four Horsewomen of MMA.”. Check out what she had to say below (per Wrestling Inc.):

“[Rousey] is my sweat sister,” Shafir said. “We call each other ‘Electrons next door’ because, you know, we always find way back to each other…We have a real need to connect with each other because I think it just really, it just fills our cups. I just feel so much better after hanging out with her.”