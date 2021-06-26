wrestling / News
Marina Shafir Comments on WWE Release: ‘I’m Not Done’
– As noted, Marina Shafir was part of the latest round of WWE releases that were reported yesterday. Earlier this morning, Shafir commented on her release via Twitter, which you can view below. It looks like she doesn’t plan on being done with wrestling just yet.
Shafir wrote, “It’s a cold world. Good thing I was born in Moldova. Thank you to everyone who reached out and thank you for the opportunity @WWENXT. I will continue to be the hardest worker in the motherf***ing room, but now I need to be keen. I’m not done.”
Following her release, it was reported by PWInsider that WWE had plans in the works for Shafir, including changing her ring name. She signed with WWE in May 2018. Marina Shafir is also married to NXT Superstar Roderick Strong, and the two share a child together.
It’s a cold world. Good thing I was born in Moldova. Thank you to everyone who reached out and thank you for the opportunity @WWENXT. I will continue to be the hardest worker in the motherfucking room, but now i need to be keen. I’m not done.
— Marina Shafir (@MarinaShafir) June 26, 2021
