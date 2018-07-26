Various News: Marina Shafir & Jessamyn Duke to Make NXT Debuts Tonight in Largo, Florida, New 10 Pounds of Gold

– According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Marina Shafir & Jessamyn Duke will make their in ring NXT debuts tonight at a live event in Largo, Florida. Meltzer notes that heard good things about Duke in training so far. Shafir and Duke round out MMA’s “Four Horsewomen” along with NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler and Raw’s Ronda Rousey. Rousey coached Baszler & Duke on the Ultimate Fighter, while Rousey and Shafir were roommates prior to the show. They all became friends and started watching wrestling together.

– Here is the latest 10 Pounds of Gold, looking at last week’s Nick Aldis vs. Flip Gordon match at ROH: Honor for All event…