Marina Shafir On Jon Moxley Giving Her Advice About Her Matches

Marina Shafir has been working regularly in AEW, and she says she’s gotten feedback from Jon Moxley on her ring work. Shafir was a guest on the Swerve City podcast and during the appearance she discussed how the former AEW World Champion has been open to providing advice about her matches.

“It’s really cool because he just gives me like a little feedback after my matches,” Shafir said (per Wrestling Inc). “I feel like he states some obvious s**t sometimes [that] I just don’t see … He had said a few things to me [in a way that] I just absorb it a little bit better. His perspective on s**t that I do is very interesting. Some of the things that he has suggested for me [to do have] clicked.”

She continued, “I still have some work to do, but I’m not very far off … It’s gonna be clicking for me whether it wants to or not and he’s definitely helping me use that together.”