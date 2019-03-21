wrestling / News

Marina Shafir Rumored to be Joining The Undisputed Era

March 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– According to the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there’s reportedly backstage talk of Marina Shafir being moved to The Undisputed Era. This would reportedly happen if Shayna Baszler is moved up to the main roster soon.

Shafir recently did team with the stable at some house shows in Florida. Meanwhile, Jessamyn Duke would then receive a singles push in NXT. However, the Observer notes that The Undisputed Era should be brought to the main roster at this point, but the stable isn’t “Vince’s kind of group.”

