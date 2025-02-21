Marina Shafir Reveals How Matches With Ronda Rousey At Wrestling REVOLVER & ROH Came Together

Ronda Rousey teamed with Marina Shafir at Wrestling REVOLVER & ROH in 2023, and Shafir recently discussed how those bouts came to be. The two teamed up to battle Billie Starkz and Athena on back to back days in November of that year, and Shafir spoke on Talk is Jericho about how the matches came about. You can see highlights below, per Fightful):

On Rousey contacting her about working together: “She calls me up a couple months, maybe a month, beforehand. ‘I got to wrestle with Shayna [Baszler] and I got to wrestle Shayna. I really want to wrestle with you. This needs to happen.’ ‘No s**t, Sherlock. Let’s make this happen.’ We made some phone calls. Sami Callihan has a promotion, Wrestling REVOLVER, I got them connected and they figured out they were going to do a charity show. Charity show happens, it was very chaotic. There were some political things going on. I’m not going to talk about it, but it almost was not going to happen. We pulled some strings, made it happen. The very next day is when we ended up wrestling Athena and Billie on Ring of Honor. We got to do two matches together in a row. It just needed to happen.”

On her favorite parts of the matches: “My two favorite parts were, on the charity show, I walk out, I’m in the ring, Ronda’s music hits, and as she’s walking out, she’s looking out me and is like, ‘Marina! We’re about to f**k s**t up!’ ‘Oh my God, Yesss.’ Then, we got to do it all again the next night. My favorite part the next night, after the match, going up the ramp, we were two kittens just wrestling up the ramp. You knew, ‘This may actually have some legs.’ It was so fun,” said Marina.