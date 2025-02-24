wrestling / News
Marina Shafir Compares WWE RAW Underground to Bloodsport
February 24, 2025 | Posted by
In an interview with Talk is Jericho (via Fightful, Marina Shafir spoke about her experience on WWE RAW Underground and compared to competing for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport.
She said: “Underground was like Shane McMahon’s fight club. They tried to rip off Josh’s Bloodsport and do the no ropes thing. It was interesting. When I did it, the shit was fun. I got to wrestle one chick, and it was kind of a squash match, and it was nothing like my Bloodsport stuff. The production is different. It was just different. I got squash one girl, and then we did a run-in with Nia Jax, and it just fizzled out. Fizzled out, and COVID happened not too far after that.“
More Trending Stories
- Tiffany Stratton, Charlotte Flair Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Ryan Nemeth Files a Lawsuit Against CM Punk, Tony Khan, & AEW, Alleges Assault & Breach of Contract
- Jake Roberts Explains How Andre The Giant Made Their Matches Work
- Sami Zayn On How It Feels To Take A Package Piledriver At His Age