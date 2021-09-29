wrestling / News

Marina Shafir Reportedly Set to Appear on Free the Narrative

September 29, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bloodsport 7 - Marina Shafir

Marina Shafir is reportedly set to appear in EC3’s latest Free the Narrative project. Fightful Select reports that Shafir, who was released from WWE in late June, filmed content for the project and will be the first woman featured in the series.

Shafir was announced earlier this month as appearing at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 7 and has been booked for some other independent shows.

