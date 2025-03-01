Marina Shafir Reveals How Joining WWE NXT Came About

– During a recent appearance on Talk Is Jericho, AEW talent Marina Shafir discussed nearly starting a coffee shop while Roderick Strong was gearing up for WWE NXT and they were living in Florida. This eventually led to her joining WWE NXT. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Marina Shafir on nearly owning a coffee shop: “He was living in Orlando but I was still living in Tampa working. I was working at Buddy Brew Coffee in Tampa, and I worked there through my entire pregnancy, and I’m thinking ‘alright, the world is my oyster. I’m going to own a f**king coffee shop, manage the coffee shop, we’re going to take this coffee industry by storm’ right?”

On WWE wanting to bring in the MMA Four Horsewomen into NXT: “Bringing Troy with me to those tapings just to say hi to his dad and then I would leave, but like they wanted us there as like the Four Horsewomen, and they still really wanted to do that. So I got the opportunity to work for NXT and I would have been an idiot to say no.”