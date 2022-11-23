Marina Shafir Reveals Who She Wants to Work With in AEW

Marina Shafir is a part of the AEW roster, and she recently weighed in on who she wants to work with in the company. Shafir, who has been aligned with Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero thus far, spoke with Renee Paquette on The Sessions and you can check out a couple of highlights below (per Fightful):

On trying to find her footing in AEW: “For me personally, just having to have dealt with some struggles these last few months, I just haven’t really been happy with… I just know there’s more to me, and I’m not doing myself any service. The reason I had that was because I was so happy. I was happy at home, and I was happy with myself. I know I worked hard, and I had nothing. I gotta remind myself every day that I have nothing to f**king lose. I refuse to sell out. I refuse to f**king give someone something I know I don’t have. Humble me. I’m ready. That’s the only way you’re gonna get that respect. When I approach this stuff, I just really wanna work with people, really bad.”

On who she wants to work with in AEW: “Serena (Deeb), easy. Mercedes (Martinez), easy. Athena, holy shit, we’d beat the shit out of each other. Gimme Britt (Baker). Gimme Jamie (Hayter). No, f**k that. Give me Kiera (Hogan), give me Diamanté, give me all the girls that are also in that bubble, who wanna break that ceiling. I want all those girls because everybody has something to offer, not just one f**king person. For the women, I feel like once we get back to understanding how to seriously lean on each other and trust, it’s just gonna be what it is.”