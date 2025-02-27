Marina Shafir On How Roderick Strong Helped Her Transition From MMA to Wrestling

In an interview with Talk is Jericho (via Wrestling Inc), Marina Shafir spoke about how the support of her husband, Roderick Strong, helped her transition from MMA to professional wrestling. Shafir is currently in AEW as part of the Death Riders faction.

She said: “Roddy was my biggest supporter. He encouraged me to keep being who he knows. Even when you try and fail, just do it again. … There are no f***ing roadblocks, it’s all learning. Dade City was my first match. I got to wrestle Rhea [Ripley] and I got to wrestle Xia [Lee]. … It was just like — first match, we all knew it was gonna be s**t, but everybody’s gonna cheer for you because you showed up and you did it. Watching it back, I’m like, ‘Oh, f**k. What the f**k? Turn it off!’“