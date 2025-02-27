wrestling / News
Marina Shafir On How Roderick Strong Helped Her Transition From MMA to Wrestling
February 27, 2025 | Posted by
In an interview with Talk is Jericho (via Wrestling Inc), Marina Shafir spoke about how the support of her husband, Roderick Strong, helped her transition from MMA to professional wrestling. Shafir is currently in AEW as part of the Death Riders faction.
She said: “Roddy was my biggest supporter. He encouraged me to keep being who he knows. Even when you try and fail, just do it again. … There are no f***ing roadblocks, it’s all learning. Dade City was my first match. I got to wrestle Rhea [Ripley] and I got to wrestle Xia [Lee]. … It was just like — first match, we all knew it was gonna be s**t, but everybody’s gonna cheer for you because you showed up and you did it. Watching it back, I’m like, ‘Oh, f**k. What the f**k? Turn it off!’“
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Weighs In On Reports That Shane McMahon Told Tony Khan He Wanted To Run AEW
- Update On WWE Shareholder Lawsuit, Alleges Vince McMahon Investigation Was a ‘Sham’
- Backstage News On AEW Segment With Thunder Rosa, Megan Bayne, And Penelope Ford
- Note on WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto Ticket Sales, People Upset Over The Rock Changing Game Plan