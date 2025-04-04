Note on Marina Shafir Wearing A Sling After AEW Dynamite Match

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Marina Shafir was shown on AEW Dynamite wearing a sling after her match earlier in the night. She and Jon Moxley lost the opening match to Swerve Strickland and Willow Nightingale.

The word backstage is that the sling was a storyline and Shafir is not hurt. However, the announce team never called attention to it during the night’s closing brawl.