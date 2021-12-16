wrestling / News

Marina Shafir Thanks Tony Khan Following AEW Debut On Dark

December 15, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Marina Shafir AEW Dark

Marina Shafir took to social media to thank Tony Khan following her AEW debut on this week’s Dark. Shafir debuted on Tuesday’s show with a loss to Kris Statlander. The WWE alumna posted to Twitter on Wednesday to express her gratitude for the opportunity as you can see below:

“I am not owed a damn thing. Thank you @allelitewrestling and @TonyKhan for the opportunity. @callmekrisstat, problems are like shadows, and if you have a shadow, then you have a problem. Till next time.. #TheProblem”

