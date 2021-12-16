wrestling / News
Marina Shafir Thanks Tony Khan Following AEW Debut On Dark
Marina Shafir took to social media to thank Tony Khan following her AEW debut on this week’s Dark. Shafir debuted on Tuesday’s show with a loss to Kris Statlander. The WWE alumna posted to Twitter on Wednesday to express her gratitude for the opportunity as you can see below:
“I am not owed a damn thing. Thank you @allelitewrestling and @TonyKhan for the opportunity. @callmekrisstat, problems are like shadows, and if you have a shadow, then you have a problem. Till next time.. #TheProblem”
I am not owed a damn thing. Thank you @allelitewrestling and @TonyKhan for the opportunity. @callmekrisstat, problems are like shadows, and if you have a shadow, then you have a problem. Till next time.. #TheProblem pic.twitter.com/vhgTQwK5Vw
— Marina Shafir (@MarinaShafir) December 15, 2021
More Trending Stories
- MJF Reportedly Receiving Interest From WWE, FOX & USA Network
- Ric Flair Says Bryan Danielson Is ‘Okay’, Not As Good As Kenny Omega or AJ Styles
- Tony Khan On WWE Contacting Him To Use AEW Stars For Non-Wrestling Projects, AEW’s Booking Of Sting
- Mike Chioda on Why Shane McMahon Had a Falling Out With Triple H, Shane’s Current Role in WWE