Marina Shafir Files Trademark Application For ‘The Problem’
Marina Shafir has filed to trademark her nickname “The Problem.” Fightful reports that the Death Rider member filed the application to trademark her nickname on November 22nd.
The description of the trademark reads:
“Hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts
Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes”
Shafir is a major part of Jon Moxley’s Death Riders stable and of the storyline as a whole.
