Marina Shafir Discusses Why NXT Didn’t Work Out For Her

Marina Shafir spoke on The Sessions with Renee Paquette recently and shared some insight into her previous career experiences (via Wrestling Inc). She specifically referenced her time with NXT and offered a perspective on why she didn’t land on as firm a footing as some of her colleagues. You can read a highlight and listen to the complete podcast below.

On how her start at NXT set a bad tone for her: “I felt like I never got a proper introduction. Like, the photos when you got signed to NXT with Triple H, where he’s shaking the hand, I never got that photo. And that just sat with me. I wanted that fucking photo. That meant a lot to me. But we had to kind of play it cool, and I was like ‘Fuck that, I want that photo.’ I thought that shit was going on for me, that I was going to have that chance. I just wanted to have a good match, get back there, and be like ‘I’m getting this fucking photo.’ And I never got it, and it’s fine, but that didn’t sit well with me. And then I realized I underestimated myself. I’m my own worst enemy when it comes to that shit. Maybe that’s what needed to happen, and I needed to go away and I needed to mold myself.”