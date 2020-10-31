wrestling / News
Mario Lopez And Family Go WWE For Halloween
Mario Lopez and his family decided to give their Halloween a WWE look when it came time to costumes. The Saved By the Bell and Extra alum shared pics of himself as Ric Flair and his children as Sasha Banks, Bray Wyatt, and Otis to his Twitter account, as you can see below.
The post of the kids got responses from Wyatt, Dolph Ziggler and Stephanie McMahon, all of whom approved:
It’s your @RicFlairNatrBoy!#Woooo #Halloween2020 pic.twitter.com/7nCCundUg1
— Mario Lopez (@mariolopezviva) October 30, 2020
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) October 30, 2020
Amazing
— Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) October 30, 2020
This is too cute!! Happy Halloween to the Lopez Family! @WWEBrayWyatt @SashaBanksWWE @otiswwe https://t.co/pq6YVFmNWo
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) October 30, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Recalls First Time He Worked With Paul Heyman On Commentary, Why He Thinks Heyman Has Best Promo In Wrestling
- Paige Reacts On Stream As WWE Stars Shut Down Twitch Accounts: ‘I’m Gonna Keep Streaming’
- More on Plan For Matt Riddle After Losing First Name, Vince McMahon Involved
- Ronda Rousey’s 2019 WWE Storyline Arrest Listed As Real On COVID-19 Ad Campaign Recruitment Document