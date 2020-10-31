Mario Lopez And Family Go WWE For Halloween

Mario Lopez and his family decided to give their Halloween a WWE look when it came time to costumes. The Saved By the Bell and Extra alum shared pics of himself as Ric Flair and his children as Sasha Banks, Bray Wyatt, and Otis to his Twitter account, as you can see below.

The post of the kids got responses from Wyatt, Dolph Ziggler and Stephanie McMahon, all of whom approved: