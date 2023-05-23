Mark Andrews Praises Bad Bunny As a Natural In the Ring

Mark Andrews weighed in on Bad Bunny’s performances in the ring, and like many he’s a big fan. The NXT UK alumnus spoke about Bunny following the latter’s WWE Backlash performance during an interview with JMTV and said he is one of a few celebrities who have truly committed to their work in the ring.

“I only knew of Bad Bunny through him showing up at WWE and it was only afterwards where I was like ‘Shit, this guy is f**king huge,’” Andrews said (per Fightful). “[He’s a] natural in the ring as well, you can tell he cares, he really likes wrestling. He’s not in there for an easy payday, he’s not in there for a quick appearance and there’s been a few celebrities recently who’ve been the same like him, Logan Paul, Johnny Knoxville. They’ve all committed to it, they didn’t come in for a quick buck. It’s been really nice to see to be honest.”