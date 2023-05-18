Mark Andrews Comments On His Return To Impact Wrestling at Under Siege

During the latest episode of My Love Letter to Wrestling, Mark Andrews spoke about his return to Impact Wrestling after almost seven years away from the company. He will return at Under Siege, teaming with Flash Morgan Webster to challenge Chris Bey & Ace Austin for the Impact World Tag Team titles. He left the company after his contract expired at the end of 2016.

He said: “I had my first big break in wrestling with IMPACT back in 2014. I was 21 and I won their TV show, British Bootcamp, which is like Britain’s Got Talent for British wrestlers. It was a great experience and I had two years with the company. The fact that I’m able to go back, not only to IMPACT, but I get to bring two of my mates as well, Dani Luna and Flash Morgan Webster. I’m buzzing.“